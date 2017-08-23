How will Le’Veon Bell do this year?

Getty Images

We now know that running back Le'Veon Bell (Lev Bell among the cool kids) will be showing up and signing his franchise tender on September 1, nine days before the start of the regular season.

So how will he do with very limited time to prepare? That’s our PFT Live question of the day.

