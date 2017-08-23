Hue Jackson: I owe it to team to give DeShone Kizer this shot

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson said in a statement announcing that DeShone Kizer will start at quarterback against the Buccaneers on Saturday that Kizer is “certainly positioning himself” to be the team’s quarterback in Week One as well.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Jackson didn’t go any further than that when it came to Kizer’s status but agreed that Kizer would probably have to be a total flop against Tampa in order for the team to turn in a different direction against the Steelers to open the year.

Jackson said that Kizer has come a long way over the last month of practice and “keeps passing every test.” As a result, he feels he owes it to the entire team to give Kizer this opportunity to start because he feels Kizer could give the team their best chance to win.

“There’s nothing in my mind that says he’s not going to do well,” Jackson said. “I expect him to do well, the organization expects him to do well and his teammates expect him to do well.”

Jackson also confirmed that Brock Osweiler will not play against the Buccaneers because Jackson wants to look at younger players and said that he expects Osweiler to be part of the team during the regular season. If all goes according to plan and hope with Kizer, that would only be in a backup role.