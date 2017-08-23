Jets release Marquess Wilson, sign Brandon Barnes

Getty Images

There were flashes of promise during wide receiver Marquess Wilson‘s time with the Bears that made some think he could be a factor for them offensively, but Wilson’s time in Chicago was ultimately defined more than time off the field due to injuries than anything he did on it.

His attempt to turn that around as a member of the Jets ended on Wednesday. The Jets announced Wilson has been dropped from the 90-man roster days after he didn’t play at all in the team’s second preseason game.

Wilson was a seventh-round pick for the Bears in 2013 and caught 56 passes for 777 yards and three touchdowns while playing in 31 games over four years. Those 31 games made him the most experienced receiver on the Jets’ roster heading into camp, but Wilson missed time with a hip injury that helped seal his fate.

The Jets signed tight end Brandon Barnes to fill the open roster spot. Barnes signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent this year and was waived by Detroit earlier this month.