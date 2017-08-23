Jets sign Jahad Thomas, cut Jordan Todman

Getty Images

The Jets signed rookie running back Jahad Thomas, waiving veteran running back Jordan Todman in a corresponding move, according to Ralph Vacchiano‏ of SNY.

Thomas signed with the Cowboys in May as an undrafted free agent out of Temple. But a hamstring injury led Dallas to waive him with an injury designation. He cleared waivers, and the Cowboys reached an injury settlement with him this week.

Thomas showed versatility in his four seasons at Temple. He rushed for 2,215 yards and 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons and added 33 passes for 418 yards and six touchdowns in 2016.

He also returned kicks and punts as well as played some defensive back.

The Jets signed Todman on June 12. He has played for four teams in six seasons, starting three of 61 games. He has rushed for 531 yards and three touchdowns on 124 career carries.

He made the Colts’ roster last season because of his special teams ability, earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for a 99-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff against the Packers.