Jim Bob Cooter thinks he’s better prepared to call run game this year

The Lions made several roster moves this offseason designed to help their running game.

They signed guard T.J. Lang, tackle Rick Wagner and tight end Darren Fells in hopes of improving their blocking and they also have a healthy Ameer Abdullah on hand after he played just two games last season. Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter sees another reason to expect better success when he looks in the mirror.

Cooter was a quarterbacks coach before getting bumped up to run the offense in Detroit and said Tuesday that he spent time this offseason catching up on what he missed while focusing on the passing game.

“It’s been a big, big, big point of emphasis for me,” Cooter said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Just dealing with my own background, what I’ve gone through, all that stuff, it’s been a really important point of emphasis for me this off-season. I think I have personally improved in the run game, how I see things, how I call things, some of those things.”

The Lions had their two most productive games on the ground in the two games that Abdullah played last season and matching him with a game plan more focused on the ground game would seem to increase their chances of sustained success this time around.