Jimmie Ward off PUP list for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers have practiced without safety Jimmie Ward all summer, but that will change on Wednesday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said during his Wednesday press conference that Ward will be activated from the physically unable to perform list. Ward hurt his hamstring during the team’s conditioning test, which led to that designation and kept the team from working with a projected starter in their secondary.

“Jimmie’s a good player. He did a real good job for us in OTAs … I was really excited to get him to camp here,” Shanahan said, via 95.7 The Game. “I know it hasn’t gone the way he’s wanted with his unfortunate injury. I know I’m excited. I think everyone’s excited. I know he is. So, I look forward to getting him out there today.”

Ward will be limited in at least his first practice session and could play against the Vikings on Sunday, although it wouldn’t come as a great shock if the Vikings take a more cautious route with a player slated for a major role in their new defensive scheme.