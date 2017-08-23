Jordan Reed, Junior Galette are back on the practice field

AP

Tight end Jordan Reed got his first practice of the summer in on Wednesday and another Redskins player resumed practicing after a shorter layoff.

Linebacker Junior Galette went through practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring before the team’s first preseason game. Galette is trying to make it back into action after tearing his Achilles in each of the last two seasons.

Coach Jay Gruden said after practice, via J.P. Finley of CSN Mid-Atlantic, that there is a “fine line” to straddle when it comes to letting Galette loose in a preseason game. On the one hand, it has been a long time since Galette played in a game while they also want to keep him healthy, especially after losing Trent Murphy for the season to a torn ACL.

Reed’s game status is also unknown, but the team will likely slant more toward caution for a player who hasn’t missed the same amount of time as Galette but has shown a propensity for getting hurt. That includes the toe injury that landed Reed on the PUP list to open camp this summer. Reed remained on that list until last Sunday, when he was activated and cleared to resume practicing with the team.