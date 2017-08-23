Katie Sowers becomes the NFL’s first openly gay coach

49ers.com

Katie Sowers became the second woman to have a full-time NFL coaching gig last month when the 49ers added her to their staff as an offensive assistant. She has also become the NFL’s first openly gay coach.

Sowers told Outsports she thought it would be helpful to others for her to make her sexual orientation public.

“There are so many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL, as in any business, that do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation,” she said. “The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day.”

An offensive assistant with the 49ers’ receivers who spent last year as an intern with the Falcons, Sowers is the first openly gay coach not only in the NFL, but in any major American men’s professional team sport.