Kizer gets a Flacco-style test run

AP

Browns coach Hue Jackson was supposed to name his Week One starter on Wednesday. He stopped short, naming rookie DeShone Kizer the starter only for the third week of the preseason.

And so if Kizer passes that test, he’ll start Week One against the Steelers, and maybe beyond.

The half-measure reminds me (and maybe others) of what happened nine years ago in Baltimore, where Jackson was the quarterbacks coach, Troy Smith was the starter, and Joe Flacco was the rookie destined to spend the season on the bench. The Ravens were concerned about Flacco’s ability to protect himself adequately; once Smith came down with tonsillitis, Flacco got a chance to start the third preseason game. And he did enough in that game to convince the Ravens to give him the job.

While Osweiler has yet to develop tonsillitis or any other malady, he is who he is. He arrived as the afterthought to the team’s purchase of a second-round pick from the Texans for $16 million, and the Browns initially intended to re-trade him or to cut him. He performed well enough (relative to the other options) to become a finalist for the job, but Kizer is clearly the future.

The future will be now if Kizer can make the same case for himself that Flacco made nine years ago, when Hue Jackson was the then-Ravens rookie’s position coach.