Lions add DT Cashaud Lyons off waivers

The Lions bolstered their defensive tackle group via a well-named waiver claim on Wednesday.

The team announced the addition of former Ram Cashaud Lyons to the 90-man roster. Lyons was waived by the Rams on Tuesday.

Lyons’ stint in Los Angeles was a brief one as he was signed just before the start of camp. The Lions are Lyons’ fifth NFL stop as he’s also spent time with the Buccaneers, Steelers and Titans since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He has not seen regular season action with any of those teams, however.

To make room for Lyons, the Lions waived tight end Andrew Price. Price signed with the team last week as they worked around several injuries at the position and his departure leaves them with eight tight ends on the roster.