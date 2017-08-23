Marty Mornhinweg: We think we know when Joe Flacco will be back

Getty Images

When Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco‘s back injury first came to light, Flacco downplayed the severity of it and said that he hoped he would be back on the field in a week.

It’s been a lot more than a week since he said that and the clearest answer about when Flacco will return to football activities came last week when the team said that they plan to have Flacco in the lineup for the first week of the regular season. Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg’s answer when asked about a return date on Wednesday didn’t veer from that plan, but it didn’t clear anything up either.

“I think I know,” Mornhinweg said, via ESPN.com. “At least, Joe thinks he knows when this will happen. So that way, I think I know. So, we think we know. Look it, if it’s before that or a little bit before — it probably not going to be much before — or a little bit after, we’ll adjust the plan. As long he’s back in a reasonable amount of time to prepare, I think we’ll just be fine there.”

Ryan Mallett hasn’t played well in the preseason, but that hasn’t intensified the Ravens’ hunt for more quarterback help. That suggests they have a pretty strong level of confidence that they’ll have Flacco for the first week of the regular season. Or that they think they do.