Mitch Trubisky to get time with first team against Titans

AP

The best quarterback at Bears practice on Wednesday might have been on the sideline as Peyton Manning stopped by to check out former coach John Fox’s current team, but he won’t be available to start against the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

That job will again go to Mike Glennon, who Fox confirmed will get his third start of the preseason after the practice came to an end. There will be a change on the depth chart, however.

Mitch Trubisky will be the second quarterback on the field after playing behind Glennon and Mark Sanchez in the first two games and he will get time with the first team offense. The plan is for Glennon to play the first half and Trubisky to open up the second half with the rest of the starters.

Trubisky also got time with the first team during Wednesday’s practice and Fox said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, that the rookie “needs that experience” after playing with and against backups in the first two games.

The Titans may not still have their starters on the field when Trubisky makes his entrance, but that probably won’t eliminate any calls for a quicker rise than expected if he turns in a stronger showing than Glennon on Sunday. Given the way the Bears have handled things in regard to the depth chart this summer, those calls may still fall on deaf ears.