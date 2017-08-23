One week later, Lockhart’s statement worked

Getty Images

Remember when the NFL lambasted the NFL Players Association for leaking to the media derogatory information about Ezekiel Elliott‘s accuser and then the NFLPA fired back even more aggressively?

That was a week ago, and it felt like it was going to spiral out of control. Instead, that was it. After negative stories were published about Tiffany Thompson on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the leaks ended abruptly and completely.

I still don’t believe the NFLPA was leaking the stories. Whoever was, however, apparently got the message and stopped.

Whether more leaks happen, the reality is that the upcoming appeal hearing may generate more stories about Tiffany Thompson. If Elliott loses and then files suit, a lot of the information about Thompson (harvested and documented by the NFL itself) could become a matter of public record.

To a certain extent it’s inevitably, if (as it appears) Elliott will argue that Thompson was motivated by a desire to seek revenge against him for ending their relationship. The stories regarding the things allegedly done by Thompson toward Elliott could be relevant, in the opinion of Elliott’s camp, to Thompson’s credibility.

While it’s possible that she was seeking revenge against him but he also did indeed assault her, Elliott’s camp insists he didn’t do it. Thus, the revenge motivation, in their mind, explains why she’s making the claim.

However it plays out, it continues to be a mess. And plenty of cases like this will be a mess, because for as well as the NFL does football, it’s out of its element when it comes to conducting quasi-criminal investigations, prosecutions, and adjudications. Especially since the process is driven not by getting it right, but by ensuring the right P.R. reaction.