Patriots, Lions won’t practice together Wednesday

The Patriots and Lions were scheduled to have a joint walkthrough practice in Detroit on Wednesday, but the only time they’ll share the field this week will be during Friday night’s game at Ford Field.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell announced the change on Tuesday and pointed to an issue with how the practice was being classified as the reason why the session wound up being scrapped.

“We were trying to make it work where there was a situation where we could get it just like we do on our Saturday morning walkthroughs, but the classification of it once it becomes a joint practice is totally different,” Caldwell said, via MLive.com. “That was more of the issue than anything else.”

In his press conference, Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t expand on that answer and said he’s “100 percent with Jim.”

It would have been the second time this summer that the Lions worked with another team and the third time that the Patriots held a joint practice session. Both teams will have to wait until next year to add to that figure.