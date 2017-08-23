Rams bring back Tyrunn Walker

Getty Images

The Rams released defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker in June just before it became public knowledge that Walker was under investigation for sexual assault, but there apparently weren’t any bridges burned by that move.

A grand jury in Louisiana declined to indict Walker on any criminal charges earlier this month and he’s found his way back to Los Angeles. The Rams announced on Wednesday that they have signed Walker and waived defensive tackle A.J. Jefferson.

Walker originally signed with the Rams in March after playing the last two years for the Lions. He made 12 starts in 19 appearances with Detroit, picking up 35 tackles, and had 3.5 sacks over three years with the Saints to open his career.

Walker was originally signed to provide the Rams with depth behind Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers. They hope he’ll fill the same role now, although they’ll need Donald to report to work in order for that to happen.