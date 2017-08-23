Report: Brock Osweiler won’t play this week

AP

The Browns announced on Wednesday that rookie DeShone Kizer will start the team’s third preseason game and coach Hue Jackson’s statement about the decision said that Kizer is “certainly positioning himself well to earn the starting job heading into the regular season.”

The team did not outline who else would see time at quarterback against the Buccaneers, but the guy who started their first two preseason contests is reportedly going to spend the game on the sideline. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Brock Osweiler will not play at all in Saturday night’s game.

Osweiler is listed in the second spot on the team’s depth chart for this week, so a decision to keep him on the bench may be about making sure Osweiler doesn’t get hurt as he could move to the No. 1 spot in the event Kizer gets hurt against Tampa. There’s also the possibility that Kizer’s play leads them to slow down his ascent to the top job in the offense and avoiding injury would also be a plus in the event the Browns are open to trading Osweiler before the start of the regular season.

Jackson may address those possibilities at some point, but if Kizer plays well and stays healthy on Saturday it would appear the Browns have already answered their most pressing quarterback question of the summer.