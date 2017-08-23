NBC to televise national anthem before regular-season opener

AP

With one specific protest already expected in 15 days as the Commissioner makes his official return to Gillette Stadium, NBC cameras will be looking for what could become another one.

Via Michael McCarthy of SportingNews.com, NBC will televise the playing of the national anthem prior to the Chiefs-Patriots game, due in large part to the question of whether any players from either team will be engaging in protests during the anthem.

“As in the past, we will televise the national anthem for select games, including the NFL Kickoff game and the Super Bowl, and, like last year, will cover activity around the anthem as news merits,” NBC Sports spokesman Dan Masonson told McCarthy.

The events in Charlottesville have sparked a spread in the anthem protests at NFL games, with players throughout the league kneeling or sitting during the anthem in an effort to promote equality. Most recently, 12 Browns players took a knee in a prayer circle with five teammates standing nearby, the biggest demonstration yet.

The process started a year ago when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began sitting for the anthem. Some point to the ongoing employment of other protesting players as evidence that Kaepernick isn’t being shunned. But it’s Kaepernick who led the way, showing players the power they have to co-opt a platform specifically selected and harnessed by the league to display pregame patriotism via the playing of the anthem.

Short of getting rid of the anthem altogether (which obviously would solve the problem for good), players are now keenly aware of their ability to bring attention to certain causes during the moment before the game where everything stops for the playing of the anthem and for the displaying of reverence to the flag.

Except in the stands, where plenty of fans routinely keep their hats on, mill about the concourse, stand in line for hot dogs, eat hot dogs, drink beer, and/or yell at the players who are standing still long enough to hear the insults.