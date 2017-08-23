NBC to televise national anthem before regular-season opener

Posted by Mike Florio on August 23, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT
AP

With one specific protest already expected in 15 days as the Commissioner makes his official return to Gillette Stadium, NBC cameras will be looking for what could become another one.

Via Michael McCarthy of SportingNews.com, NBC will televise the playing of the national anthem prior to the Chiefs-Patriots game, due in large part to the question of whether any players from either team will be engaging in protests during the anthem.

“As in the past, we will televise the national anthem for select games, including the NFL Kickoff game and the Super Bowl, and, like last year, will cover activity around the anthem as news merits,” NBC Sports spokesman Dan Masonson told McCarthy.

The events in Charlottesville have sparked a spread in the anthem protests at NFL games, with players throughout the league kneeling or sitting during the anthem in an effort to promote equality. Most recently, 12 Browns players took a knee in a prayer circle with five teammates standing nearby, the biggest demonstration yet.

The process started a year ago when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began sitting for the anthem. Some point to the ongoing employment of other protesting players as evidence that Kaepernick isn’t being shunned. But it’s Kaepernick who led the way, showing players the power they have to co-opt a platform specifically selected and harnessed by the league to display pregame patriotism via the playing of the anthem.

Short of getting rid of the anthem altogether (which obviously would solve the problem for good), players are now keenly aware of their ability to bring attention to certain causes during the moment before the game where everything stops for the playing of the anthem and for the displaying of reverence to the flag.

Except in the stands, where plenty of fans routinely keep their hats on, mill about the concourse, stand in line for hot dogs, eat hot dogs, drink beer, and/or yell at the players who are standing still long enough to hear the insults.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “NBC to televise national anthem before regular-season opener

  5. Good for NBC… I have no problem with it. I’ve always loved the National Anthem and I always think about how lucky I am to be an American in the United States of America after I hear it…

  6. SO weary of the networks & media, in general, milking this “story”. For YEARS they didn’t air the national anthem, so they & the League could make more money. Now it’s SO important to air it, so they can point out who stands or doesn’t?

    An NBA player was run out of the league for PRAYING during the anthem. Is that the NFL’s end game, conform or you’ll lose your livelihood?

  8. As silly as it sounds, whenever the national anthem is played on tv, I make my kids stand up and place their hand over their heart, and we listen.

  10. how many fat Americans will be sitting on their couch chewing on food or sucking down beer while complaining about a guy on TV taking a knee during the anthem… It is their right should they choose to do so. A right that was fought for and many died and lost their lives to preserve. What is crazy is if the NFL told it’s players they couldn’t own guys people would come unglued because they were being denied their rights.. same people complain when another American chooses to exercise his.. this is the land of the free.. any attempt to stifle that should be beat about the face and body.

Leave a Reply