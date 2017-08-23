Report: Odell Beckham could miss Week One vs. Cowboys

Getty Images

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. avoided a season-ending injury on Monday night, but it still could keep his season from starting.

Jordan Ranaan and Dan Graziano of ESPN.com (so what no f–kin’ Schefty now?) report that Beckham’s sprained ankle could keep him out of the Week One game against the Cowboys. One source told Ranaan and/or Graziano that it’s “not out of the question [Beckham] could miss a week or two of the regular season.”

Beckham reportedly felt “very sore” on Tuesday morning. An MRI confirmed an ankle sprain, but there has been no indication as to whether it’s a low ankle sprain or the slower-healing high ankle sprain.

The Giants have no obligation to provide any information about Beckham’s ankle or any other injuries until the filing of the first injury report, which will come on the Wednesday before Week One.