Robert Nkemdiche out this week with calf injury

Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche got praised by head coach Bruce Arians at the start of training camp and followed that up by playing well in each of the team’s third preseason games, but the 2016 first-round pick’s development heading into his second season hit a snag this week.

Nkemdiche left practice on Tuesday with a calf injury and Arians said on Wednesday that Nkemdiche will not play against the Falcons on Saturday night. Nkemdiche, who will be in a protective boot “for a minute,” was called day-to-day in terms of when he might return.

That’s a more positive outlook than Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported earlier in the day. Per Jurecki’s report, Nkemdiche is expected to miss 2-3 weeks, which would obviously leave him questionable to play in the season opener against the Lions if that’s how it plays out.

It will be something to watch as Week One draws closer as the Cardinals are looking for a big jump from Nkemdiche with Calais Campbell no longer anchoring their defensive front.