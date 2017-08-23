Romo “anxious and excited” for TV debut

Getty Images

Tony Romo’s first stint as a network-TV broadcaster comes at the same location of his biggest network-televised gaffe.

More than 10 years ago, Romo’s botched hold of a field goal try in Seattle cost the Cowboys a playoff win, and helped propel Bill Parcells into permanent retirement. Now retired himself (but maybe not permanently), Romo returns to Seattle for his debut as the No. 1 analyst at CBS.

“I’m anxious and excited,” Romo said regarding Friday night’s Chiefs-Seahawks game, via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s like my first start in the NFL. I want to see if I’m good enough.”

At every turn, CBS has set the bar ridiculously high for Romo. From the clumsy manner in which Phil Simms was kicked to the curb to the endless flow of Romo superlatives, the former Cowboys quarterback will have to be absolutely great to be deemed “good enough” under the standard CBS has set.

It will help that he’s working with Jim Nantz, who manages to remain smooth and calm in the eye of whatever storm blows his way. On Friday night, Romo and Nantz will get a peek at the storm of scrutiny that could be looming for every game the duo works in 2017.