Saints add FB Zach Line

For the second time this year, the Saints have signed a former member of the Vikings backfield.

It’s safe to say that the addition of fullback Zach Line is going to draw less attention than the Adrian Peterson signing, however. Line’s agent Mike McCartney broke the news of his addition via Twitter on Wednesday.

Line spent the last four years in Minnesota, so he spent some time blocking for Peterson while both men were still in Minnesota. He played in 31 games and made nine starts over the last two seasons. Line carried the ball 13 times for 25 yards and two touchdowns and also caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in 2015.

Line had hip surgery this offseason, but his addition suggests the Saints feel he’s ready for a look on the field. How long that look will last is up in the air as the team already has John Kuhn at fullback and a full complement of other backs in Peterson, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.