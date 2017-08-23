Saints expecting to play Drew Brees and Adrian Peterson this week

AP

The Saints are going to look a little more like the Saints this week, even if it’s only for a little while.

Saints coach Sean Payton said they were likely to play quarterback Drew Brees, running backs Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram, and defensive end Cameron Jordan in Saturday’s preseason game.

None of those guys played the first two games, and Peterson hasn’t played in the preseason at all since 2013.

“I’m sure we’re gonna want to see them play some,” Payton said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “How much, we’ll see,”

They’re also hoping to see center Mx Unger either this week or next, or perhaps both. Unger has just returned after offseason foot surgery.

Having those guys on the field will give a better indication of what the Saints are actually going to look like this season, as the balancing act of Peterson and Ingram’s one of the more interesting subplots this year.