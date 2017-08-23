Saints sign Bryan Braman

Getty Images

The Saints made a move Wednesday to bolster their linebacking corps and special teams units.

The agent for Bryan Braman announced, via multiple reports, that his client has signed with the Saints.

Braman spent the last three years with the Eagles and saw action in every game the team played over that span. He didn’t see much of that time on defense, but was on the field for most of the team’s special teams snaps. That was also the case during the first three years of Braman’s career when he was a member of the Texans and figures to be his path to playing time in New Orleans.

Saints coach Sean Payton also announced Wednesday that the team has signed defensive back Elijah Mitchell and waived center Jack Allen with an injury designation.