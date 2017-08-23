Saints sign Bryan Braman

Posted by Josh Alper on August 23, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
The Saints made a move Wednesday to bolster their linebacking corps and special teams units.

The agent for Bryan Braman announced, via multiple reports, that his client has signed with the Saints.

Braman spent the last three years with the Eagles and saw action in every game the team played over that span. He didn’t see much of that time on defense, but was on the field for most of the team’s special teams snaps. That was also the case during the first three years of Braman’s career when he was a member of the Texans and figures to be his path to playing time in New Orleans.

Saints coach Sean Payton also announced Wednesday that the team has signed defensive back Elijah Mitchell and waived center Jack Allen with an injury designation.

3 responses to “Saints sign Bryan Braman

  2. very good special teamer…not gonna help their defense at all, but special teams yup.
    Saints are stacked at LB anyway after the offseason overhaul

  3. kfoyo808 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 2:53 pm
    very good special teamer…not gonna help their defense at all, but special teams yup.

    Thank You. We had one of, if not the worst special teams unit in the league last year. The only bright spot was punter Thomas Morestead. I believe he was signed for St’s as well. The Saints Lb’ers are actually playing well this pre season. I thought Mantai Te’o was the 2nd coming of James Laurenitis, a kick the tires kind of signing. He’s been anything but. He’s playing like a man possessed and making plays sideline to sideline. He should be one of the starters when the regular season starts.

