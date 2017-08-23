Seahawks beginning to wonder if C.J. Prosise can stay healthy

Getty Images

Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise is developing a bit of a reputation.

And it sounds like the Seahawks are growing concerned about his inability to stay on the field.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Seahawks run game coordinator Tom Cable was asked if he was concerned with Prosise’s dependability.

“I think we all are,” Cable said.

The second-year running back may not play in Friday’s third preseason game because of a groin strain, but injuries are nothing new for him.

Since ending his career at Notre Dame with an ankle injury, it has been one thing after another. He was limited in spring workouts last year with a hip flexor problem. On the first day of training camp, he pulled a hamstring. Then came a cracked bone in his wrist in the opener (which cost him four games), and a broken scapula (which cost him the last eight games of the year).

In between were moments of brilliance, such as the 153 yards from scrimmage against the Patriots last year, and plenty of big plays.

Prosise said he changed his training regimen this offseason to try to be more available, but felt tight in warmups last week, didn’t play against the Vikings and hasn’t practiced since. He had an MRI and coach Pete Carroll said there were no major issues, and they hope he can come back and become part of the run game.

“We want to get everybody as healthy as we can as soon as we can so that they can be playing together,” Cable said. “I think as you know, that’s the key to good offensive football. We know we have a good offense. And for us to go from good to great and excellent to elite, then we need all of the pieces out there.

“So we’re working on that.”

There’s probably no one more frustrated than Prosise, but Cable’s words also show the Seahawks realize this is an issue.