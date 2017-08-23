Talk in Jacksonville that Jaguars may look to trade Allen Hurns

Getty Images

A year ago, the Jaguars were so high on wide receiver Allen Hurns that they signed him to a four-year, $40 million contract extension. This year, the team’s view of Hurns appears to have changed.

There’s talk in Jacksonville that Hurns could be traded, with Jaguars beat writer Ryan O’Hallaran guessing that’s what the team wants to do.

An undrafted rookie in 2014, Hurns had a breakout season in 2015, catching 64 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns. But last year his production declined significantly, and new Jaguars boss Tom Coughlin may think the team erred in giving Hurns such a big contract after just two seasons.

Hurns is due a base salary of $7 million this season, and it remains to be seen whether any team wants to trade for that salary. Hurns hasn’t played yet in the preseason, perhaps because the Jaguars want to keep him healthy and attractive to potential trade partners.