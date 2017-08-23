Ten more free copies of Madden 18 being given away today

Electronic Arts

Our unplanned, unexpected, and — based on pre-Madden 16/17 criticisms of the game — unlikely promotion of Madden 18 is all about one thing: Given readers a chance to get free copies of a game they like to play.

We’re not getting paid to do it, although I did get my own free copy of the game. (I would have bought one anyway, which means I probably won’t get a free one next year.) Stats got a free one, too, primarily so that I can hold it over him until next year.

We’ve already given away nine copies of the game via Twitter and Instagram, and we’ve launched a new contest that will randomly give away another 10 copies of the game (PS4 or Xbox One) to anyone who retweets the message posted moments ago on Twitter.

The ten winners will be determined through the “Tweetdraw” tool, with the selection process starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 23.

So all you have to do is retweet the message and you’re entered. I’ll contact the winners by direct message, who will have three hours to claim the prize before the code gets thrown back in to the bucket.