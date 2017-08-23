Terron Armstead “a little bit ahead” in recovery from shoulder surgery

Getty Images

When Saints left tackle Terron Armstead suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder and had surgery in June, word was that he would miss 4-6 months while recovering.

The longer end of that timeline opened up the possibility that Armstead could miss the entire season, but it sounds like Armstead doesn’t think that’s where things are headed. During a giveaway of school supplies to kids on Tuesday, Armstead provided a short update on how things are progressing.

“I’m a little bit ahead of where I was supposed to be at this point,” Armstead said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “So that’s always a blessing.”

Armstead didn’t say what that meant in terms of a return date and it seems likely that he’ll keep his spot on the PUP list into the regular season. That would leave him ineligible to play for the first six weeks of the year with rookie Ryan Ramczyk holding down the spot.

Armstead said he thinks Ramczyk has “the ability, the demeanor, the mindset to be great” and the Saints will be well served on the offensive line if those things come together quickly during Armstead’s absence from the lineup.