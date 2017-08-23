Texans sign Mike Catapano, waive/injured Devin Street

Getty Images

The Texans signed outside linebacker Mike Catapano, waiving receiver Devin Street with an injury designation in a corresponding move. Street will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he passes through waivers.

Houston also activated defensive end Joel Heath from the non-football injury list.

The Chiefs made Catapano a seventh-round choice in 2013. He played in 15 games with the Chiefs as a rookie, making a sack and three tackles. Kansas City waived Catapano, who didn’t get on the field in 2014, spent the past two seasons with the Jets.

Catapano, 27, was on the Jets’ practice squad part of the 2015 season and played in three games while on the active roster. He played in 11 games, with four tackles, last season.

The Texans claimed Street off waivers from the Jets on July 27.

The Cowboys drafted Street in the fifth round in 2014. He spent two seasons in Dallas, playing in 30 games, mostly on special teams. He made nine catches for 132 yards and a touchdown with the Cowboys.

Dallas waived Street last year coming out of the preseason, and the Patriots signed him to their practice squad. He didn’t last long in New England, and the Colts added him to their active roster. Indianapolis released him before this year’s draft.

The Patriots claimed Street and then released him, and he signed with the Jets early last month before they released him July 26.

Street, 26, played in five games with the Colts last season, making one catch for 20 yards.