Todd Bowles on Josh McCown’s limited reps: He knows what he’s doing

If someone unfamiliar with the three quarterbacks on the Jets roster happened upon Tuesday’s practice, they might assume that Josh McCown has little chance of starting ahead of Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.

McCown spent most of the team drills period running sprints on the sideline while the other two quarterbacks took reps, which might not seem odd to that uninformed observer but is a bit curious to those who have watched the whole competition play out this summer. McCown is seen as the likely Week One starter and players in that position tend to get the majority of work as the regular season draws closer.

Jets coach Todd Bowles didn’t disagree with the wisdom of that approach when asked about it Tuesday, although he added “if he’s the starting quarterback” to his answer as the team has yet to make any announcement on that front. Bowles’ more expansive answer about the way reps were divvied up did seem to suggest that McCown being well ahead of the other two was behind Tuesday’s approach.

“We’re just evening the reps out,” Bowles said in comments distributed by the team. “He got a lot of reps early, so the other guys are getting a lot of reps now. McCown knows what he’s doing and he can play, so we’re trying to give the other guys some experience and some reps.”

Assuming McCown is the choice to open the season, there’s likely to be a point in the season when the Jets decide to start another quarterback and time with the first team for backups is going to be limited as the regular season unfolds, so there’s good reason to focus on their development at this point in the calendar. Whether or not there’s enough there to develop is a different question entirely.