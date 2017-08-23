Tony Romo no longer calling Friday preseason game after birth of third son

Getty Images

Well, so much for that. . . .

Tony Romo will not call the Chiefs-Sehawks game on Friday night as scheduled, CBS announced in a tweet. Romo instead will stay in Dallas after welcoming a third son into the world Wednesday.

Romo posted the announcement on Twitter and Instagram with photos of Jones McCoy Romo. There was no word on whether the name was in honor of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy,” Romo tweeted. “Almost have my basketball team built.”

Romo also posted a video of 3-year-old Rivers jumping up and down in excitement before falling down. Romo and his wife, Candace, also have a 5-year-old son, Hawkins.

The former Cowboys quarterback has had two practice games, which weren’t broadcast, but he will not go live until the season opener.