Tyrod Taylor: “You have to deal with whatever’s given to you”

AP

If all Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had to worry about was having no wide receivers of note, you could imagine him being a little panicked.

But mix in a slow start to the preseason that has some wondering if his job is secure from the advances of a fifth-round rookie, and it’s a lot to process.

“It’s definitely big,” Taylor said, via Jerry Sullivan of the Buffalo News. “I don’t think there’s a situation that has happened like that in recently history. But things happen. No excuses on my end. You have to deal with whatever’s given to you and go out and make the best of it.”

First, he took a big pay cut this offseason to stay. Then the Bills signed veteran wideout Anquan Boldin, which seemed like a good complement to any offense. But then they promptly cut bait on Sammy Watkins, the guy they acquired in the deal (Jordan Matthews) got hurt, and Boldin retired. Matthews should be ready for the regular season, but it’s far from a full arsenal of weapons for Taylor going into a make-or-break season. There’s also the matter that his left tackle has a sore foot and is on the shelf for the moment, though with all he’s dealing with, Cordy Glenn‘s condition may be down the list.

“In this league, you can’t predict the things that happen,” Taylor said. “But as a team and personally, you got to be able to adjust, keep your mind on the goal. Everything is still attainable. Keep chipping away one day at a time.

“All I can do is focus on myself and preparing each and every week. That’s been my mindset since the day I was fortunate enough to play in this league.”

While some think Taylor’s being set up to fail, he’s been an active participant in any potential demise by playing poorly, leading fans to look to Nathan Peterman. While the Bills have enough players on hand to prevent a full tank job (like the Jets), there’s a clear sense of building for the future. How Taylor’s able to handle the many stresses around him will largely determine whether he’ll play a part of that future in Buffalo.