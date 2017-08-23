Valentino Blake leaves Giants

Getty Images

Ben McAdoo was evasive when asked about Valentino Blake’s absence at practice Wednesday, saying, “We had a couple of guys we had to leave inside today, and we’ll leave it at that.”

The Giants received a roster exemption for Blake, who is listed as “left squad” on the NFL transaction wire.

Blake, 27, played a team-high 45 snaps on Monday night against the Browns, making four tackles. He had an interception in the preseason opener.

Blake missed some practices earlier in camp with a back ailment, according to the New York Daily News.

He has played five NFL seasons after the Jaguars signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012. Blake has spent time with the Titans, Steelers and Jaguars, making 42 tackles, no interceptions and five pass breakups in 16 games last season with Tennessee.