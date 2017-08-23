Vance Joseph: Trevor Siemian has been more consistent than Paxton Lynch

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vance Joseph says quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch both knew exactly what was expected of them in Denver, and that Siemian has done that job more consistently than Lynch.

Joseph said on PFT Live that he’s confident in Siemian because he has seen Siemian do what the Broncos need him to do, day in and day out.

“The process took time, taking into account the OTAs, the meetings, every day of Phase 1, moving on to training camp and the games we played,” Joseph said. “We came out with Trevor being the guy because of the consistency. We’ve said all along we were looking for decision making, operation of the offense and obviously ball placement, and overall Trevor was more consistent doing those three things for us.”

Joseph said the decision was ultimately his, but that he consulted his coaching staff and Broncos G.M. John Elway about it.

“It’s a huge decision so to make it by myself, that wouldn’t have been wise,” Joseph said.

One thing Joseph said won’t happen is a reversal of the decision: Joseph has decided that Siemian is his starter, and that’s final.

“He’s our starter. It’s a permanent deal. It’s not going to be a week-to-week decision,” Joseph said.

And so the Broncos’ 2016 first-round pick will spend his second consecutive season as a backup to their 2015 seventh-round pick.