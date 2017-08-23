Washington trades Dashaun Phillips to Steelers for Lucas Crowley

Getty Images

The Washington Redskins dealt cornerback Dashaun Phillips to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for center Lucas Crowley on Wednesday night.

The acquisition of Crowley gives Washington some added depth at center after starter Spencer Long had knee surgery this week.

Crowley was undrafted free agent out of North Carolina initially signed by Arizona in May. He signed with the Steelers earlier this month and played 10 snaps in last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Phillips appeared in 11 games over the last two seasons for Washington and started two games last year. He’s recorded 14 career tackles.