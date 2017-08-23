Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills LB Reggie Ragland says he’s not bothered by rumors he could be traded.

Even at age 35, Dolphins DE Cameron Wake is busting his butt in practice.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says pass rushing as an inside linebacker is “a different world” from pass rushing as an outside linebacker.

Said Jets head coach Todd Bowles of giving Josh McCown less practice time than Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, “McCown knows what he’s doing and he can play, so we’re trying to give the other guys some experience and some reps.”

Here’s a look at whose stock is up and whose is down in Ravens camp.

Bengals WR John Ross says “I’ve been watching a lot” during his injury-plagued training camp.

Browns coach Hue Jackson feels good about making his quarterback decision.

Some of the Steelers’ top draft picks are missing time with injuries.

Texans TE C.J. Fiedorowicz is close to returning from a quadriceps injury.

Colts rookie WR JoJo Natson is getting some positive attention.

Here are some of the Jaguars’ options at quarterback.

Titans WR Tajae Sharpe is hoping to prove he belongs.

The Broncos have chosen their quarterback, but they still have some other positional battles.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith is liking what he’s seeing from Kareem Hunt.

Raiders DE Jihad Ward is ready to go.

Plenty of guys on the Chargers’ 90-man roster are unsure of their status for the 53-man roster.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott doesn’t think he’ll have a sophomore slump.

Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul loves playing in Cleveland.

Eagles LB Jordan Hicks says he’ll be good to go for Week One.

Could Bill Parcells have coached in Washington?

The Bears will start QB Mitch Trubisky when he’s ready.

The Lions moved practice inside because of the eclipse.

Packers QB Brett Hundley is making progress.

Are there concerns about the Vikings’ defense?

Falcons DE Takkarist McKinley was pleased with his NFL debut.

The Panthers are confident that Cam Newton will be good to go when the season starts.

The Saints’ linebackers say they’re having fun.

Bucs undrafted rookie LB Riley Bullough gets attention on Hard Knocks, but that doesn’t mean he’ll make the roster.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says Blaine Gabbert has played surprisingly well, but he’ll remain third on the depth chart behind Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton.

Rams coach Sean McVay said CB Kayvon Webster tried to practice Tuesday but didn’t finish because of his injured ankle.

San Francisco rookie Lorenzo Jerome is showing he belongs in the NFL.

Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable says he has options for replacing injured LT George Fant.