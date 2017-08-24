Both Saints first-rounders make early exits from Thursday’s practice

AP

The Saints are practicing with the Texans on Thursday ahead of their preseason matchup on Saturday and both of the Saints’ first-round picks have made an early exit from the session.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was the first to leave with Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune noting that his departure came just after he gave up a big play during 1-on-1 work with receivers. Lattimore missed some time earlier this summer with a knee issue, but has been back on the field for more than a week.

Per multiple reports, tackle Ryan Ramczyk left the session with trainers in tow a short time later. Bryce Harris has taken over with the first team with Ramczyk getting medical attention.

There’s no word on the severity of either injury, so this may turn out to be a minor blip for both players. That would certainly be the Saints’ hope, especially with Ramczyk ticketed for the left tackle job while Terron Armstead makes his way back from shoulder surgery.