Bryan Bulaga goes down with ankle injury Wednesday

The Packers are breaking in one new starter on the offensive line after guard T.J. Lang left for Detroit as a free agent and they may have to find one for at least a little while at right tackle after Bryan Bulaga left Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.

Bulaga went down during a 9-on-7 run drill and eventually limped off the field to receive medical attention. There’s been no update on his condition, but the timing of the injury in relation to the team’s third preseason game and the start of the regular season would appear to make it unlikely that Bulaga is in the lineup against the Broncos on Saturday.

That may lead to an unlikely choice to replace him. Jason Spriggs was a second-round pick last year, saw time at a variety of positions as a rookie and appeared set for a swing tackle role this year. He wasn’t the player selected to replace Bulaga in team drills, however.

Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that 2016 sixth-round pick Kyle Murphy got the nod, although Spriggs later rotated into the mix. Whether that pecking order becomes a major issue for the team will rely on Bulaga’s outlook, but playing time this weekend should give an idea of how the Packers’ offensive line depth will look this season.