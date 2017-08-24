Bryan Bulaga “not too concerned” about ankle injury

Getty Images

Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga left Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury and coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Bulaga will not play in Saturday’s game against the Broncos, but Bulaga said he doesn’t believe he’ll be out that long.

Bulaga said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that he’s “not too concerned” about the injury and is optimistic about playing in the first game of the regular season. Any final determination on that and anything else having to do with his recovery will wait for results of an MRI, but X-rays were negative.

With Bulaga out on Wednesday, the Packers turned to 2016 sixth-round pick Kyle Murphy as the next man up at right tackle and he could get the shot with the first team on Saturday. McCarthy said that Bulaga’s absence could also lead to a change in the planned playing time for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“We’ll talk about it,” McCarthy said. “I want to make sure we get all the information.”

Knee injuries kept Bulaga out for all of 2013 and parts of the next two seasons, but he played in every game last year.