Cam Newton makes the most of his one drive

Getty Images

The Panthers have been waiting all offseason to see this.

And Cam Newton didn’t even have to strain his surgically repaired right shoulder that much.

The former MVP played his first series of the preseason, and it was exactly the way to ease a man into things.

Newton capped a 10-play touchdown drive with a nice 9-yard strike to Kelvin Benjamin for the score before calling it a (rainy) night in Jacksonville. Backup Derek Anderson replaced him for the second series of the game, with the rest of the starting offense staying out there with him.

Newton only threw two passes, the touchdown and a dump-off to Christian McCaffrey.

But with Jonathan Stewart (four carries for 42 yards) and McCaffrey (five touches for 24 yards) moving efficiently on the first drive, the quarterback didn’t have to do a lot. They’d like that to be the case all season, and with the beating he took last year, there was a conscious effort to stabilize the offense around him.

The Panthers went out and bought left tackle Matt Kalil to go with his brother Ryan (who was back in the lineup for the first time Thursday as well), and drafting McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel was deliberate, to give him a more diverse cast of playmakers.

If Newton’s shoulder holds up, there’s an opportunity for big things, but the important question will be how he holds up tomorrow and as the regular season begins and the workload increases.