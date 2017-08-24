Cardinals waive CB Daniel Gray

Getty Images

The Cardinals waived rookie cornerback Daniel Gray, the team announced Thursday.

Gray, 23, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent from Utah State. He played seven defensive snaps and one special teams snap in the first preseason game against the Raiders, making one tackle. Gray did not play last week against the Bears.

In 27 games, including 19 starts, in his three seasons at Utah State, Gray made 87 tackles, an interception 10 pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He spent his freshman season at Tennessee in 2012, seeing action in eight games.

The Cardinals have churned the position since camp started, waiving Jumal Rolle, Ronald Zamort and Elie Bouka, while signing Tramon Williams and Jarell Carter.