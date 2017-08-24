Chad Henne was not horrible in his first half as starter

AP

If the goal for Chad Henne was to be not awful, he might be just be the Jaguars’ guy.

Replacing Blake Bortles as the starting quarterback, Henne was sort of so-so against the Panthers.

Henne was 8-of-14 passing for 73 yards in the first half, with a 37-yard connection with Allen Robinson the only real highlight.

In five drives, they went three-and-out twice, but put together a pair of scoring drives (the first one helped along by a fake punt). They managed seven first downs, but were just 1-of-7 on third downs. He was sacked three times,

In short, it was kind of inoffensive. But at least it wasn’t actively bad, as they were with Bortles at the helm last week.

Bortles came out to start the second half, and immediately authored a three-and-out of his own, but Henne might have done enough to secure the job by virtue of being the other one.