Chargers dump 39-year employee at end of training camp

When the Chargers moved from San Diego to L.A., equipment manager Bob Wick chose to go along, after 38 years with the franchise in its prior home. The franchise has now chosen to move on from Wick.

Wick joined the team as a ball boy and equipment assistant in 1979. He became assistant equipment manager in 1983, and then was named equipment manager 17 years later.

The AP reported that Wick was dismissed.

“I can simply confirm that Bob is no longer with the organization,” a team spokesman told Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Per Krasovic, Wick chronicled his relocation from San Diego to Orange County. It’s unclear whether the San Diego native will now be heading back home.

While there typically are two sides to every story, it’s unfortunate that the move happened after Wick moved to L.A. And if it happened because of something he did, apparently nothing he did in 38 years was enough to counter it.