Christian Hackenberg splits reps with Bryce Petty as he gets another shot at starting job

Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles still hasn’t named a starter for Saturday’s game against the Giants, insisting the job remains “an open competition.” Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty shared practice reps again Thursday.

Hackenberg received 18 reps with the starters and Petty 14, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Bowles expects to name his regular-season starter next week, although he wouldn’t commit to making the announcement Monday. He said it could come Tuesday or Wednesday.

Veteran Josh McCown remains the favorite for the job, per Cimini, although Hackenberg gets yet another shot at winning the job. In 13 possessions over two games this season, Hackenberg has generated no points.

“The more he plays, the better he gets,” Bowles said.

McCown’s only rep Thursday came with the scout-team offense.

“There’s no substitute [for reps], but I also understand there’s a plan in place to evaluate the roster and evaluate our team and evaluate this position group,” McCown said. “They’re trying to get two young guys ready and up to speed as well.”