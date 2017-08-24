Christian Hackenberg splits reps with Bryce Petty as he gets another shot at starting job

Posted by Charean Williams on August 24, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles still hasn’t named a starter for Saturday’s game against the Giants, insisting the job remains “an open competition.” Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty shared practice reps again Thursday.

Hackenberg received 18 reps with the starters and Petty 14, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Bowles expects to name his regular-season starter next week, although he wouldn’t commit to making the announcement Monday. He said it could come Tuesday or Wednesday.

Veteran Josh McCown remains the favorite for the job, per Cimini, although Hackenberg gets yet another shot at winning the job. In 13 possessions over two games this season, Hackenberg has generated no points.

“The more he plays, the better he gets,” Bowles said.

McCown’s only rep Thursday came with the scout-team offense.

“There’s no substitute [for reps], but I also understand there’s a plan in place to evaluate the roster and evaluate our team and evaluate this position group,” McCown said. “They’re trying to get two young guys ready and up to speed as well.”

4 responses to “Christian Hackenberg splits reps with Bryce Petty as he gets another shot at starting job

  1. And these guys are better than Tebow? How’s that working out for you Jet fans? I will continue to enjoy them and the Jags losing some more.

  2. In 13 possessions over two games this season, Hackenberg has generated no points.

    “The more he plays, the better he gets,” Bowles said.

    __________________________________________________________________________________

    You could make a Christian Hackenberg “jump to conclusions” mat. Where every conclusion results in zero points!

  4. Hack had 1 good year in college. His freshman year under Bill O’Brien when Penn State had a veteran team with a good OL, good run game and Allen Robinson to throw to.

    Then the sanctions kicked in and the next few years he had no Allen Robinson, and an OL made up of converted DL, walk-ons, and a junior college transfer LT who could not bench 225 a single time.

    The kid then took a beating for 2 years and also took most of the blame. Unfortunately for him, it looks like he’s in the same situation with the Jets. If you saw the game vs Detroit last week, then you basically saw Hackenberg’s last 2 season of college football.

    He now has somehow become a lightnig rod in NY. Why? Why is it all on him if this terrible offense actually plays like a terrible offense? Seems like some front office people are setting up a scapegoat for a season that will be awful by design.

