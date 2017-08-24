Cooper Kupp won’t play for Rams this week

AP

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not be part of this Saturday’s Battle for Los Angeles.

Rams coach Sean McVay announced on Thursday that Kupp is dealing with a minor groin injury and will be held out of the team’s game against the Chargers.

Kupp’s absence will cost him reps with quarterback Jared Goff, but probably won’t do much to impact the third-round pick’s role on the team once the regular season rolls around. He had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the first two exhibition outings this summer and was playing a starting role before Sammy Watkins arrived in a trade with the Bills.

Kupp also earned praise from McVay for the way he sees the field and the coach called him one of the “more mature rookies” he’s seen entering the league, so keeping him healthy for the games that count takes precedence over being part of a dress rehearsal for them.