Cutler-Parker connect, too

AP

Carson Wentz and Torrey Smith aren’t the only quarterback-receiver tandem having fun in Philly on Thursday night. On Miami’s third drive of the game, Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler connected with receiver DeVante Parker for a 72-yard catch and run.

The six-foot, three-inch Parker ran past cornerback Ronald Darby, jumped in stride to snatch the ball out of the air, and then sprinted inside the five, with Darby finally dragging Parker down from behind. The Dolphins capped the drive on the next play, with a short touchdown run from tailback Jay Ajayai.

Replays, as Mike Mayock noted during the broadcast, showed that Parker got away with a subtle push off. Regardless, it worked, the Dolphins, scored, and the game that doesn’t count is tied at seven.