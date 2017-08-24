DeAngelo Hall expects to start season on PUP

Getty Images

Washington safety DeAngelo Hall isn’t ready to play yet, making it likely he starts the season on the physically unable to perform list.

“Dr. [James] Andrews doesn’t think I’m quite ready,” Hall said Thursday via JP Finlay of CSN. “I’m gonna take his advice.”

The 13-year veteran will not become eligible for a return to the active roster until after Week 6, if he begins the season on PUP as expected. He will continue to rehab at Redskins Park until he becomes ready.

Hall finished last season on injured reserve after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Week 3. He spent much of training camp on the sideline coaching the young defensive backs, holding play sheets and offering advice.

Washington lists Su'a Cravens and D.J Swearinger as its starters at safety, with Deshazor Everett, Will Blackmon and Montae Nicholson competing for backup roles.