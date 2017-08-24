Dez Bryant says he cares about racial injustice, wants to help by being positive role model

Getty Images

Dez Bryant expressed frustration Thursday at the criticism he’s received for choosing to stand for the national anthem and stating his reasons for doing so. He said on Twitter and again in a locker room media interview that he wants to be a positive role model and “pray it catch like a wildfire.”

“My whole thing about that whole situation is like people think that I don’t care,” Bryant said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s crazy.

“People are entitled to their own opinion. I can’t sit here and get mad, too. I’m just saying if you don’t like black people, that’s what you choose to do. But I know he might like a black person . . . and we on the same page so hey, we get along. I’m not fit to sit here and go crazy.”

Bryant ignited a social media backlash with recent comments about players who choose not to stand for the anthem. The Cowboys star receiver made it clear he didn’t wish to involve himself in the contentious anthem debate, saying, among other things, that “whatever they got going on with that, that’s them . . . I don’t really have nothing to say about that.”

Bryant, though, cleared the air Thursday by saying he did not intend for his comments to be construed as criticism of players who sit during the anthem.

“I’m not criticizing nobody,” Bryant said. “They’re free to do whatever they want. Hell no, I’m not doing none of that. Their beliefs are their beliefs, and I’m not saying they’re wrong because they’re feeling a certain way. They’re supposed to.

“I’m just saying, ‘OK, I want to lead by example by doing positive.’ I’m not saying what they’re doing is wrong. I just have my ways of going about things.”