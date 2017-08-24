Donald Penn will see action in Saturday’s game

AP

The Raiders won’t waste any time getting left tackle Donald Penn his first taste of preseason action.

Penn reported to the Raiders on Wednesday after holding out in hopes of landing a revised deal from the team. It would seem that the team feels he reported in good shape, though, because his absence won’t keep the team from putting him on field against the Cowboys on Saturday.

“It’s good to have him back. … We’ll get him a few reps,” coach Jack Del Rio said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Penn has started every game for the Raiders over the last three seasons and is coming off a year when he allowed just one sack. That sack ended quarterback Derek Carr‘s season after he suffered a fractured fibula, but the overall body of work has been part of one of the league’s better blocking units and Penn will start fitting back into it this weekend.