Donald Stephenson reworks deal with Broncos for second time this year

AP

The Broncos have installed first-round pick Garrett Bolles as their left tackle and free agent acquisition Menelik Watson is their right tackle, which leaves only a backup role available to veteran Donald Stephenson this season.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Stephenson has reworked his deal with the Broncos for the second time this year in a move that could decrease the likelihood that he’ll be leaving the team.

Stephenson previously altered his deal to go from $4 million in guaranteed money to $2 million guaranteed and $2 million more paid if he made the 53-man roster. Now he will make a guaranteed $2.5 million with $1.5 million more available in playing time incentives if Stephenson plays 50 percent or 70 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Ty Sambrailo was also in the mix at left tackle before the Broncos settled on Bolles and Klis speculates that either of the players could be floated in trade talks, although there doesn’t appear to be anything brewing at the moment.