Donald Stephenson: Second restructure helps job status

Getty Images

Donald Stephenson wanted job security in Denver. To get that, he knew he had to give back.

The tackle reworked his contract for a second time since March, guaranteeing him $2.5 million with $1.5 million more available in play time incentives.

“I kind of seen it coming [when he agreed to first restructure],” Stephenson said Thursday on Les Shapiro and Eric Goodman of Mile High Sports Radio, via Troy Renck of Denver 7. “But I knew it didn’t make it definite I was coming back. I have had a hell of a camp. And I figured that [a second restructure] would help me some. I think it definitely helps.

“I am not going to hang my hat on anything. I am going to keep working and play my butt off this weekend and show what I am capable of doing.”

Stephenson said he expected the Broncos to move on from him after the most disappointing year of his career when poor technique and a lingering calf injury cost him his job. He started 12 games last season before Ty Sambrailo replaced him.

The Broncos will start rookie Garett Bolles at left tackle and veteran Menelik Watson at right tackle, with Stephenson expected to be the swing tackle. That leaves Sambrailo’s spot on the team in danger.